Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Peters & Co

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peters & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.16 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

