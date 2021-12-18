FY2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $786.40 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

