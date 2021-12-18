FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

APS stock opened at C$1.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.47. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,792.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

