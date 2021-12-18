JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($80.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.11 ($74.28).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €53.90 ($60.56) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.40 and a 200 day moving average of €56.64.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

