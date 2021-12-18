Piper Sandler Comments on Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $80.71 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

