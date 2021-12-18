Piper Sandler Comments on Mercantile Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MBWM opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

