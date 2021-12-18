Piper Sandler Weighs in on Isabella Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Isabella Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.27. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

