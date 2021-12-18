Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91. Entegris has a 52 week low of $92.68 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

