Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.87). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

FRLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

FRLN stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.