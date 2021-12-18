Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($67.91).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €51.64 ($58.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($67.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.21 and its 200 day moving average is €50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.