Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €155.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €155.55 ($174.78) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.82 ($178.45).

HLAG opened at €225.60 ($253.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €197.42. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a one year high of €236.20 ($265.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

