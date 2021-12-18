United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €53.00 ($59.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.19 ($48.53).

UTDI opened at €34.73 ($39.02) on Thursday. United Internet has a one year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a one year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

