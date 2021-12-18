Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

