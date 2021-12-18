Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Critical Comparison

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Financial and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $54.15 billion 0.74 -$374.00 million $18.31 5.76 Midwest $10.58 million 5.53 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -2.30

Midwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prudential Financial. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prudential Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 11.82% 9.33% 0.64% Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prudential Financial and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Prudential Financial presently has a consensus price target of $108.11, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Midwest has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.00%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Prudential Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Midwest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The Assurance IQ segment offers solutions to meet consumers financial needs. The PGIM segment provides a broad array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private and sub-advisory clients (including mutual funds), insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities and the Company's general account. The International Businesses segment manufactures and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries through its Life Planner operations.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

