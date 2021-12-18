Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

