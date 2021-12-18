New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $165,470,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

