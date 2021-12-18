Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.73. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

