Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00.

Separately, Pi Financial cut Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Great Bear Resources stock opened at C$28.84 on Tuesday. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$29.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.51.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

