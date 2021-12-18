The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.13 ($68.69).

Shares of BN stock opened at €54.13 ($60.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.70. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

