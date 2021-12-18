ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

