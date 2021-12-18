ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

