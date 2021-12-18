alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.05 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.21).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €19.49 ($21.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

