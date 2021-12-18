Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $43.09. Inotiv shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 1,376 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $672.36 million, a P/E ratio of -105.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.