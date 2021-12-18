Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 130,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 763,463 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Specifically, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 447,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

