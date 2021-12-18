Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 2191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Specifically, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

