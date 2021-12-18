Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $269.12, but opened at $258.79. Nordson shares last traded at $254.61, with a volume of 3,762 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.26.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

