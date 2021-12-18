Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $38.94. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 1,194 shares.

Specifically, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock worth $4,217,975. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Argus cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

