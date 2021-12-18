Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $190.23 and last traded at $203.94, with a volume of 20455897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.55.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

