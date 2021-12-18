Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,246,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 8,934,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 508.68% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.