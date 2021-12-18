Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $24.01 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

