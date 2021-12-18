JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 140

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.85) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.53) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RR opened at GBX 114.30 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.48 ($1.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.99.

In other news, insider Anita Frew acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($62,904.72). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 688 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £983.84 ($1,300.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 156,072 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,145.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

