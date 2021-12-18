360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.03.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 104.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $7,014,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

