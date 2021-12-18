FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By Truist Securiti

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on B. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

B stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.