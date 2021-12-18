Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 510 ($6.74) price objective on the stock.
TGA stock opened at GBX 389.30 ($5.14) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.19 ($6.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.69.
About Transglobe Energy
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.