Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 510 ($6.74) price objective on the stock.

TGA stock opened at GBX 389.30 ($5.14) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.19 ($6.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.69.

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

