Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Country Garden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Country Garden Company Profile
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.
