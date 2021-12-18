Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Country Garden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $22.89 on Friday. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

