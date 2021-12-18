Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

