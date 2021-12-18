South Plains Financial, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for South Plains Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

SPFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SPFI stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

