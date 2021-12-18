Truist Securiti Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
