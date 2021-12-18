Truist Securiti Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.