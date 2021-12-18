Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

NYSE:NTR opened at $70.84 on Thursday. Nutrien has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

