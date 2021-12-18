Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.
NYSE:NTR opened at $70.84 on Thursday. Nutrien has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
