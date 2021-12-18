iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares valued at $376,625. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

