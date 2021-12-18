Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

HTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 160 ($2.11) on Thursday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

