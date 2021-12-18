Share Repurchase Plan Announced by FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $262.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

