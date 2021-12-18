CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials stock opened at $187.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

