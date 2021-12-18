Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires £250,354.72 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto bought 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($16.28) per share, with a total value of £250,354.72 ($330,850.69).

Michael de Picciotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael de Picciotto bought 25,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £349,750 ($462,204.31).

On Friday, November 5th, Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.05) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,304,744.28).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,252 ($16.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,141 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.34). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,816.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.40).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

