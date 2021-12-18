Andrew Law Purchases 51,056 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law purchased 51,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($10,795.51).
Shares of NTQ stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. Enteq Upstream Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
Enteq Upstream Company Profile
