Andrew Law Purchases 51,056 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law purchased 51,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($10,795.51).

Shares of NTQ stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. Enteq Upstream Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

