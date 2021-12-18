Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Roberto Gualdoni Acquires 20,000 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($107,043.74).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 388.80 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 472.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. Synthomer plc has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.88 ($7.62).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.