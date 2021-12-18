Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider The Viscount Rothermere Sells 204,221 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 204,221 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,041 ($13.76), for a total value of £2,125,940.61 ($2,809,489.37).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,069.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,040.02. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 268 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57). The company has a market cap of £567.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 568 ($7.51) dividend. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

