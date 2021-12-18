AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AJB has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.07) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.29) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 394.17 ($5.21).

AJB opened at GBX 380.60 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 395.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($52,322.19). Also, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,314,038.30).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

