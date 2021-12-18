Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after buying an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.