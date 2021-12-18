Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -5.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.