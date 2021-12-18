SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,586.58

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,586.58 ($20.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,611.50 ($21.30). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,609 ($21.26), with a volume of 6,349,481 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.64).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,615.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,586.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

